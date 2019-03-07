Bananarama have released new single 'Stuff Like That'.

The disco track - taken from their upcoming studio album 'In Stereo' ahead of its April 19 release - is the sound of the band taking on the kind of song they enjoyed dancing to during their schooldays.

The pop duo - made up of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward - said: ''The song was inspired by the sort of track we used to love dancing to at schools!''

For the new tune's music video, the pair have teamed up with long time collaborator Andy Morahan, who has worked with them in the past on the likes of 'I Heard A Rumour', 'I Can't Help It', 'Love In The First Degree', 'I Want You Back' and 'Nathan Jones'.

It seems like it was a no-brainer for the stars - who reunited with original founding member Siobhan Fahey in 2017 for a one-off tour together - to get him on board again as they prepare for the release of their first full length album in a decade.

They added: ''It was fate bumping into Andy on the very day we were having a meeting to discuss who we would make the video with.

''Having worked with him so many times before he feels like part of the family and we had such a great time filming. It was the most chilled fun video we've ever made.''

Next month, Bananarama will hit the road for a unique, for one time only run of shows at small, intimate venues.

The special performances will incorporate Q&As with the audience, while the band will perform the hits as well as material from the new album.

Live Dates:

Friday 26th April - Omeara, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 27th April - Borderline, London - SOLD OUT

Sunday 28th April - Glee Club, Birmingham

Tuesday 30th April - Gorilla, Manchester

Thursday 2nd May - St Luke's, Glasgow