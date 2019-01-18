Bananarama have announced their first album in a decade.

Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward reunited with original member Siobhan Fahey for their first tour in almost 30 years in 2017, but she departed the group in August 2018.

Now the 'Venus' hitmakers are back, as a duo, and have announced their first record since 2009's 'Viva'.

Keren - who split from Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley in 2017 - has said that the new songs on 'In Stereo' are inspired by their own personal experiences, whether that's heartache or finding love.

She explained: ''We've always written from personal experiences.

''The perfect pop song is about creating a memory.

''If I look back on my life, you can almost tell the story of it through pop songs.

''Romances as a teenager, your first kiss, first love, first heartbreak.

''Those feelings don't disappear, they change into something you can still write about from your own experience and everything around you.''

Keren says one of the reasons they continue after all this time, is because they have inspired so many fellow females throughout their lives.

She said: ''The amount of women we've met that say that we were an inspiration to them growing up, has always been one of the best things about being in the band.''

Whilst Sara added: ''I'd make an album every year if I could.

''Songwriting is what I love to do, along with performing.''

The album, which features lead single 'Dance Music', is released on April 19, and will be followed with a UK tour.

The run of dates kicks off at Omeara on April 26, and wraps at Glasgow's St Luke's on May 2.

The track-listing for 'In Stereo' is as follows:

1 'Love In Stereo'

2 'Dance Music'

3 'I'm On Fire'

4 'Intoxicated'

5 'Tonight'

6 'Looking For Someone'

7 'Stuff Like That'

8 'It's Gonna Be Alright'

9 'Got To Get Away'

10 'On Your Own'