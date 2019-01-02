Bam Margera is checking into rehab for the third time.

The 'Jackass' star has been open about his battle with alcoholism, and he revealed this week he is entering treatment once again, a year after his last stint following an arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

Taking to social media, he wrote on Instagram: ''Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time. I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true. (sic)''

In January 2018, Bam revealed he was checking into rehab following his arrest, and joked about life inside the treatment centre.

He said: ''Rehab privileges- having my own bathroom, i can p**s and floss simultaneously, and I get to use my phone an hour a day! (sic)''

It was reported earlier last year that pro skateboarder Bam, 39, had been sentenced to three years probation - including paying fines and fees - in the DUI case.

The incident came just weeks after he and his second wife Nicole Boyd - whom he married in October 2013 - welcomed their first child, son Phoenix Wolf, on December 23.

His former co-star Steve-O, 43, has also been open about his own battle with addiction, and shortly after Bam's arrest he offered his friend some advice.

He said:''That's all anyone wants - to see him happy or healthy. You just get to a certain point, you surrender to the process.''

He added that friends have been concerned about him for a while now, and while people hoped having a child would help him, that's not always the case.

He added: ''A lot of people have been concerned about Bram for a long time ... You've gotta get sober. Now, he's just had a kid, a lot of people think that having a kid, 'Oh I'm gonna get my act together because I'm having a kid'.

''But that's the thing about the disease of alcoholism, you have no power over it.''