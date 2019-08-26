Bam Margera is back in rehab.

The 39-year-old star has been in and out of rehab over the past few weeks but it has now been revealed that he has checked in to a treatment facility and is planning to stay there until the first week of September.

A message on his Instagram page reads: ''Bam will be unavailable until 9/6/19 from his phone. So anyone texting, calling or trying to reach him, he is in rehab getting treatment. Thanks everybody!''

The message was accompanied by a picture of Bam with his wife Nicole Boyd - who he married in October 2013 - and their son Phoenix Wolf, 20 months.

Nicole also shared a video of herself and Phoenix at an airport and said: ''See you soon dad.''

Bam's trip to rehab comes after he recently asked Dr. Phil for help following a series of social media rants.

The 'Jackass' star called out to the television doctor for aid just a day after he was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight for erratic behaviour, and he hit out at both his wife Nicole and his own mother, April.

Speaking in a series of lengthy Instagram videos earlier this month, he said: ''Dr. Phil I need your help in a big, big way.''

Bam claimed he has disowned his mum April and suggested Nikki would hold their son against him if they split up.

He said: ''He's the best - I love him to death, and Nikki knows that. And if we separate, I know she's going to use him as bait, and I ain't playing that f***ing game, so you can have him.''

In a separate rant, he also slammed his mother and suggested there is a lack of communication between himself and both April and Nikki.

He added: ''Everything she says is negative, and she always cuts people off and never lets them finish.

''She's already ready to say what she's gonna say, before you're done, that means she's not listening - ever.

''She invented a time machine, because we go nowhere so f***ing fast, that it drives me crazy, and we can do this s**t for hours.''

Bam also said his mum reacted ''with no emotion'' when she heard about an incident in which he claims he almost died.