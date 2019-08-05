Bam Margera has asked Dr. Phil for help after a series of social media rants.

The 'Jackass' star called out to the television doctor for aid just a day after he was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight for erratic behaviour, and he hit out at both his wife Nicole Boyd and his own mother.

Speaking in a series of lengthy Instagram videos on Sunday (04.08.19), he said: ''Dr. Phil I need your help in a big, big way.''

Bam - who has previously been in rehab to help with his issues with addiction - claimed he has disowned his mum April and suggested Nikki would hold their 18-month-old son Phoenix Wolf against him if they split up.

He said: ''He's the best - I love him to death, and Nikki knows that. And if we separate, I know she's going to use him as bait, and I ain't playing that f***ing game, so you can have him.''

In a separate rant, he also criticised his mother and suggested there is a lack of communication between himself and both April and Nikki.

He added: ''Everything she says is negative, and she always cuts people off and never lets them finish.

''She's already ready to say what she's gonna say, before you're done, that means she's not listening - ever.

''She invented a time machine, because we go nowhere so f***ing fast, that it drives me crazy, and we can do this s**t for hours.''

Bam, 38, said his mum reacted ''with no emotion'' when she heard about an incident in which he claims he almost died.

Over the weekend, he also clashed with Southwest Airlines staff in Atlanta, Georgia as he said he had drunk 50 shots of tequila, but called workers ''idiots'' for believing him.

Sharing the conflict on Instagram, he raged: ''What are you, a f***ing moron? Do you think anybody could do 50 shots of tequila? You are out of your God damn mind.''

Meanwhile, his 'Jackass' co-star Chris Pontius commented on his Instagram and revealed the cast have offered to help and support Bam, but they haven't been able to get through to him.

He explained: ''To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name.

''It's up him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it. (sic)''