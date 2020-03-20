Badly Drawn Boy has announced his first album in a decade, 'Banana Skin Shoes'.

The 50-year-old singer/songwriter - whose real name is Damon Gough - is set to release the 14-track collection on May 22.

The record - his first since 2010's 'It's What I'm Thinking Pt.1 - Photographing Snowflakes' - features his recent single 'Is This A Dream?' and the new title track.

On the former politically-charged track, he said: ''The song is a sound collage of chaos and confusion to reflect the ridiculous times we live in.

''A deliberately cartoon-esque sonic poke in the eye, to those in whom we place trust, yet instead supply constant barrage of misinformation followed by bad decisions.''

Damon recorded much of the album at Eve Studios in Stockport last year with producer Gethin Pearson.

And also worked with studio wizard Youth - who is behind hits for The Verve and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - in London, as well Keir Stewart at Inch Studios and Seadna McPhail at Airtight Studios.

As per a press release, the song 'I'll Do My Best' is ''a nod to his failings, a prayer to his partner and a lyrical tip of the hat to his hero Bruce Springsteen''.

As well as releasing 'Banana Skin Shoes', Damon teamed up with award-winning film directors Broken Antler on the music video.

Other tracks include 'Fly On The Wall', ballad 'Never Change' and ''Motown-like soul stomper'' tribute to the late Manchester star Tony Wilson, titled 'Tony Wilson Said', plus breakup number 'I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness'.

Badly Drawn Boy plans to embark on a UK tour in support of his new record.