The longtime Bad Brains frontman was diagnosed with a rare neurobiological disorder that causes crippling instant headaches last year (16). The rocker's condition, known as SUNCT, also leads to blinding head pain he cannot control.

In March (16), Huston's wife Lori launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his medical bills and specialist care, and now he will go under the knife on 21 February (17). The rocker opted to have the operation despite experiencing some relief from natural remedies recommended by his doctor.

"I've been dealing with spirulina, wheatgrass, goldenseal and Vitamin A, D and C," he tells Loudwire.com. "I did experience some improvement with these."

"(My wife) took me to the hospital so I would learn about what was going on in my head and the doctor came to me, and he said, 'We're going to have a surgery'," he adds.