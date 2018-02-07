The Backstreet Boys want to collaborate with the Spice Girls.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers would love to release a song with the girl group - which includes Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton - after they set plans in motion for a reunion.

Sharing a collage of the Spice Girls and the Backstreet Boys, Aj Mclean wrote on Instagram: ''I'm just saying??? Who wants to see this dream, and long mentioned rumor become a reality. Would you come? I know it's super late and I should be asleep which I'm finally about to be but after I saw the post earlier today from @emmaleebunton page my eyes lit up my heart got excited and the wheels in my crazy head started spinning so??? As they say '' if you build it they will come ''. #makeithappen #supertour #bsbanspicegirls? Now let that thought settle in. Good night all. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Nick Carter previously revealed the Backstreet Boys are hoping to do an ''epic tour'' with the Spice Girls.

He said: ''There's been talks about it, you know? But I think it's all about them kind of getting the girls together, and they're doing things with their families and everything. We're always open to going on tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour if we ever did it.''

The boy band have also been working on new music, with Steve Aoki recently revealing that he has been making EDM music with the group.

Speaking about the 90s boyband - which includes Nick, Kevin Richardson, AJ, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough - said: ''We are working on music together. If it's going to be on their album or my album, I'm not even sure. We [him and Nick] live in the same neighbourhood so he came into my studio. They just care about making good music.''