Backstreet Boys have recorded some EDM music with Steve Aoki.

The 90s boyband - comprised of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough - are known to be working on their ninth record, and the legendary DJ has revealed he's been in the studio with the 'Shape of My Heart' hitmakers, though he's not sure if the songs they've made together will feature on their album or his own.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''We are working on music together.

''If it's going to be on their album or my album, I'm not even sure.''

The 40-year-old producer run into Nick in Los Angeles, and ever since they've been experimenting on music.

He said: ''We live in the same neighbourhood so he came into my studio

''They just care about making good music.''

The group were hoping to drop some new music at the end of last year, followed by a world tour.

Kevin explained previously: ''For the most part, everybody comes to Vegas to have a great time to party, to celebrate. So it's just a great playground for folks to get away and let go, and I think the age of our core fans that grew up with us, where they're at in their lives now, we're a perfect fit for Las Vegas.

''So everybody's coming up there with a great attitude and ready to cut loose and have a great time and celebrate, so number one, that's incredible.''

Backstreet Boys have been performing at The AXIS Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of the 'Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life' show since March, and will now play right through until the end of this year.

Kevin said: ''We're all fathers now. It's just really convenient for us to be with our families. We're doing three shows a week. We're not on a plane or on a bus every day going to a new city, to a new arena, to another hotel, to another airport. It's just a lot easier... and (it's) so fun for us, so that's a plus.''

The band's last record was 2013's 'In a World Like This'.