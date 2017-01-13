The Airplanes hitmaker, real name Bobby Ray Simmons, Jr., has landed a role on The Siege of Detroit, a new activism-themed project from House Party producer Warrington Hudlin.

Sharing the news with fans in an Instagram video, B.o.B. explained, "It's an honour to announce that I'll be joining the cast of Siege of Detroit. It's also an honour to be working with veteran filmmaker Warrington Hudlin and also working alongside martial arts extraordinaire Marrese Crump."

The job will mark B.o.B.'s first portraying a character other than himself - he previously made an appearance in a 2014 episode of TV series Single Ladies.

Further details about The Siege of Detroit have yet to be revealed, but Hudlin is seeking funding through crowdsourcing site Indiegogo to get the project onscreen, according to AllHipHop.com.