B.J. Novak celebrated his birthday with Mindy Kaling and friends.

The 'Office' star felt incredibly ''grateful'' to have celebrated his big day with his closest friends and thanked them for helping him have a great life.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''What a wonderful birthday to celebrate with so many people who make my life what it is - thank you to literally everyone in it for your love in @'s and IRLs. Grateful. (sic)''

In one photo, Mindy can be seen making a speech to all the guests gathered whilst another picture is of the cake, which is iced with the words, ''Birthday with no regret''. Other photos posted online include a mock Proclamation of B.J. Novak Day as well as selfies of friends at the birthday bash.

Mindy and B.J. Novak were rumoured to have dated in the past but in a sweet nod to their longterm friendship, Mindy made him a godfather to her daughter Katherine, as she opened up about the close ''platonic'' bond they have.

She said: ''If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing. But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He's the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her. It's a real staple in my household. In the 'When Harry Met Sally' version of platonic friends, I too think that's strange. But when you've known someone for as long as I've known him - the time that we met each other, which was like 24. Now, we're both almost 40. It's such a long time that he truly is just a part of my family.''