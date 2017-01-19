Azealia Banks would love to perform at Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration.

The 70-year-old billionaire is poised to replace Barack Obama as the US President and although numerous stars have rejected the chance to appear at the historic event, Azealia has admitted she would relish the opportunity.

Expressing her disappointment with the line-up, she wrote on Facebook: ''Saw the entertainment line for the inauguration it made me very upset.

''This is an EPIC moment in modern history and it should def be celebrated in style. I would love to perform at the inauguration. (sic)''

In recent weeks, the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Church and Moby have all publicly rejected invitations to perform, while Jennifer Holliday and The B Street Band have also pulled out of the event on Friday (20.01.17).

By contrast, President Obama's first Inauguration in 2009 saw a host of big-name celebrities attend the event, including Dustin Hoffman, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Beyonce.

Meanwhile, Azealia - who is known for her outspoken nature - recently caused a stir on social media when she posted an unpleasant video in which she claimed to sacrifice chickens for witchcraft.

Azealia said: ''The amount of crap that's about to come off my floor right now, guys, oh my god. Three years' worth of brujeria. Yes, you know, I gotta scrape all this s**t up.

''Real witches do real things. Blood stains the wall (sic).''

This sparked outrage from fellow musician Sia, who urged Azealia to change her ways and start being ''awesome, kind and working hard''.

Sia tweeted: ''Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest s**t I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard (sic).''

But Azealia didn't take too kindly to the comment and blasted the 'Cheap Thrills' vocalist as a ''pompous white b***h''.