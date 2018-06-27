Azealia Banks has set up a crowdfunding campaign to sue Russell Crowe.

The 27-year-old rapper was removed from the 'Gladiator' actor's hotel room two years ago following a row, and she's now asked fans to donate towards her $100,000 target so she can take legal action against the 54-year-old star for causing ''irreparable damage'' to her ''acting career and reputation''.

Azealia insists she isn't taking action for money but to send a message on behalf of other black women who have been ''victims'' of men in Hollywood.

She wrote on her GoFundMe page: ''Russell Crowe spit on me at a party in 2016 and denied it, had a group of people gaslight me causing irreparable damage to my acting career and my reputation as well as loads of emotional damage.

''Whatever money comes of this will be donated to ocean clean up charities. This isn't about a big pay day for me, it's about letting the world know that black women are victims to the same sort of disgusting violence men in Hollywood deal out to women and it's important to send a message that black women also deserve justice and will get justice in these situations.

''Crowe called me a n***er, choked me, and spat on me... if I were a white singer he wouldn't have even thought about laying a finger on me.

''So many things like this happen in the entertainment industry and it's time that ALL these perpetrators get reprimanded so they STOP this violent behavior !!(sic)''

In a series of messages posted to Instagram and subsequently deleted, the 'Ice Princess' rapper reportedly admitted it will cost ''a bunch of money'' to sue the 'Les Miserables' actor but her lawyers said that ''with all the evidence they have and s**t like that, they can make it happen quick and make it go away''.

Appealing for donations, she also posted: ''I don't have $100,000 dollars to play with right now...

''I can get this son of a bitch... and make her pay the price.

''That shit was f***ing embarrassing, that s**t make me lose so much time in my career.(sic)''

In the deleted posts, the '212' hitmaker claimed the incident had sent her into a ''deep'' depression and caused her career to stall.

She wrote: ''We would have been had Fantasea II if this s**t didn't stall me and put me in a deep ass f***ing depression and s**t like that, and I would really like you guys' help.(sic)''

At the time of writing, Azealia has raised $1,853 through her campaign.

It was previously claimed the pair came to blows when the rapper allegedly threatened another guest at the party after 'The Mummy' star mocked one of her tracks.

But the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided not to press charges for battery as it was believed a jury would ''find the physical escort out of the room was justified to prevent the imminent violence threatened by Banks.''