Azealia Banks claims she's been waiting at Grimes' boyfriend Elon Musk's house ''for days'' to finish their collaboration.

The '212' rapper took to her Instagram Story on Monday (13.08.18) to tell her followers she's been hanging at the business magnate's Los Angeles property in a bid to finally record the unfinished track she started with the 30-year-old pop star two months ago, which she is hoping will feature on her much-delayed LP 'Fantasea II: The Second Wave'.

Azealia says she will have admit defeat if the 'Genesis' singer - who has been going out with Elon, 47, for over three months - isn't back home in the next 24 hours.

She wrote: ''Literally been sitting at Elon Musk's house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions.

''I have no idea when she is coming back. I'm going to wait one more day then I'm going to go home. (sic)''

Revealing she has just two tracks, including her Grimes song, to complete before releasing her follow-up to her 2014 debut studio album 'Broke with Expensive Taste', Azealia tweeted last month: ''Omg I'm listening to f2!!! All the songs are finished except lorelei and grimes song. I have a session next week with Alex Carapetis to lock lorelei down. Then I go to LA to finish grimes and oh yes!! Finish Paradiso two! But daaaaaaaamn there's some heat! (sic)''

So far, the 27-year-old star has released two tracks, 'Treasure Island' and 'Anna Wintour'.