The 212 hitmaker uploaded the shocking footage of herself cleaning out a closet, which appears to be covered with the remains of chickens on Snapchat.

"The amount of c**p that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my God," she says in a prelude to the main video, which has since been deleted. "Three years worth of brujeria (witchcraft). Yes, you know I got to scrape all this s**t up. I got my sandblaster and my goggles. It's about to go down.

"Real witches do real things. In case you didn't know, brujeria is the Spanish word for witchcraft."

The 25-year-old has yet to directly address the controversy sparked by the video, but many fans have accused her of sacrificing the chickens.

"i dont really know who Azealia Banks is but shes trending on twitter for sacrificing chickens in her bedroom closet for 3 years lol," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Azealia Banks sacrificed chickens for 3 years and STILL couldn't keep a twitter account or a career," another added.

Banks' new video caps a controversial year for the rapper, who also revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month (Dec16).

"So I've just had a really major life event happen and I want to talk about it because this wouldn't be an Azealia Banks page without loads of oversharing right?" she reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Anywho (sic), I've just had a miscarriage and am pretty taken aback by it all and really confused and in shock and guilty and a bit depressed and like a failure and and very ashamed.

"The self-loathing bit is a real struggle for me at the moment so share any words here. They will be greatly appreciated."

She also accused actor Russell Crowe of spitting on her, calling her derogatory names and carrying her out of his hotel suite in Beverly Hills following an incident at a dinner party in October (16). When the Oscar winner refused to apologise, she filed a police report against him. Officials at the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office investigated the incident, but opted not to move forward with the case.