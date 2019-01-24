Outspoken star Azealia Banks has called Irish people ''inbred'' and ''leprechauns'' in a rant on Instagram.
The controversial star also made light of the Potato Famine - which led to the deaths of around a million people - in her latest tirade on Instagram.
Azealia, 27 - who stormed off an aircraft headed to Dublin earlier this week following a row with an Aer Lingus stewardess - wrote to one follower: ''Don't you have a famine to go die in?''
In response to a comment from another Instagram follower, Azealia said: ''Because most of you can't talk or write lol.
''You lot are a bunch of prideful inbred leprechauns who have ZERO global influence and ZERO white privilege. The rest of the world's white folk don't want to associate with you lot at all and it's because you are barbarians. (sic)''
The '212' hitmaker also said: ''I'm happiest knowing the Irish are quarantined on an isle so they can continue to inbreed and keep their defective genes away from humanity.''
Earlier this week, Azealia claimed she was treated like an ''animal'' by Aer Lingus staff.
The rapper accused the firm of banning her from flying with them ever again following her ''travel day from hell''.
In a tearful rant on her Instagram Story, Azealia fumed: ''I get off the plane. I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here.
''Then all these security n***** come over treating me like a wild animal. They tried their hardest to get me to do something or freak out.
''B***h you're not going to play me over no f***ing Aer Lingus flight. You're not going to disrespect me and make a f***ing spectacle out of me.''
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed Azealia had removed herself from the flight, causing the plane to be delayed.
The company added: ''Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour.
''The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.''
