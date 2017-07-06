Azealia Banks is ''incredibly flattered'' to be duetting with Iggy Azalea after years of feuding.

The '212' rapper has responded to fans after the 'Fancy' hitmaker told fans the pair are collaborating on a track for her forthcoming album 'Digital Distortion' and wanted to inform them that she has ''a lot of respect'' for the Australian beauty.

The 26-year-old star also insisted that she is open to working with any other artists because she believes ''united, we are stronger''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Please let me clear up any misconception for anyone that took my words out of context: I am incredibly flattered and so excited about a future collaboration with Iggy.

''Yes, she and I had our differences in the past, but we were so young and that was so long ago. She and I are both on a whole other level right now, and I have nothing but respect for her as a woman, an artist and a businesswoman. As such, I'm thrilled for the opportunity to work with her, or any other artist out there because I truly believe that united, we are stronger.

''Thank you all for the overwhelming interest in what I'm sure The pair finally decided to bury the hatchet once and for all after being at each other's throats since a tirade was launched in 2014.

Announcing the shock duet on Snapchat on Monday (03.07.17), Iggy wrote: ''Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day. (sic)''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker then took to Twitter after backlash from her fans to explain why she had decided to team up with Azealia and turn the situation into a ''positive''.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die ...

''This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. (sic)''

In 2014, Azealia blasted Iggy, 27, for staying silent on ''black issues''

Just last year, Azealia - who has also been embroiled in disputes with the likes of Zayn Malik and Eminem in the past - fired off an expletive-laden tirade against Iggy on Twitter, after she criticised Beyoncé for supposedly poking fun at ''stereotypical white names'' like Becky on her album 'Lemonade'.