The official naming of Trump as the President of the United States will take place on Friday (20Jan17), with the President-elect apparently struggling to land musical stars to provide entertainment at the event.

Big names including Elton John and Celine Dion reportedly turned down the chance to perform at the inauguration, while Charlotte Church, Moby and Rebecca Ferguson all rejected the gig using social media.

But one person who wouldn't say no to the controversial performance is headline-grabbing rapper Banks.

"Saw the entertainment line for the inauguration it made me very upset," the 25-year-old posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "This is an EPIC moment in modern history and it should def (sic) be celebrated in style. I would love to perform at the inauguration."

Banks has had a very public up-and-down relationship with Trump. At the end of 2015, when Trump appeared on the cover of TIME magazine the rapper slammed him, but when he emerged victorious in the U.S. election last November (16), Banks was quick to voice her support.

"First off, I would like to apologise to Donald Trump for all the stupid jokes I made," she wrote. "(I was kidding). secondly, I would like to apologise for all the other times I was dumb enough to let the liberal media sway my opinion of you.

"I'm f**king proud as F**K of you. I must say that I am TRULY inspired by this and feel deep amounts of vindication. Thanks for letting me know that I'm not crazy (even though I fronted a few times) liberals run hollywood and it's been a COLD WORLD OUT HERE FOR ME AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER."

Among the other names performing at Trump's inauguration celebrations are Jackie Evancho, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, The Piano Guys, DJ Ravidrums, the Frontmen of Country, and actor Jon Voight, who is expected to narrate segments.