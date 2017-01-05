Azealia Banks has reportedly been banned from Facebook.

The 25-year-old singer - who was booted off of Twitter last year by the site's headquarters after she slammed fellow musician Zayn Malik in a string of racist comments - is believed to have been kicked out of her social media account, according to Papermag.com.

However, there is also growing speculation the rapper personally decided to delete her account.

Although the reason behind Azealia's suspension has yet to be confirmed, it is rumoured it comes after her verbal attack on Brazil, which reportedly saw her slam the entire nation as ''third world freaks''.

It is also believed Azealia may have closed down her page as her last post, which came on the weekend, saw her claim she was being trolled by social media goers and was on the receiving end of racist remarks.

However, this isn't the first time the '212' hitmaker has caused a stir on social media, as she recently posted an unpleasant video of a blood spattered closet, which she claimed to use for sacrificing chickens for witchcraft, on her Instagram story.

Speaking previously, Azealia said: ''The amount of crap that's about to come off my floor right now, guys, oh my god. Three years' worth of brujería. Yes, you know, I gotta scrape all this s**t up.

''Real witches do real things. Blood stains the wall (sic).''

This sparked outrage with artist Sia, who urged Azealia to change her ways and start being ''awesome, kind and working hard''.

Sia tweeted: ''Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest s**t I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard (sic).''

But Azealia didn't take too kindly to the comment and blasted the 'Cheap Thrills' vocalist as a ''pompous white b***h''.

Azealia posted Sia's tweet on Instagram and wrote: ''And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest fave I've ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time.

''HAVE SOME F*****G RESPECT FOR MY F*****G TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE B*TCH (sic).''

She then declared: ''this is your first warning''.

However, the posts have since been removed and replaced with one message which read: ''Stop apologizing. No more explanations (sic).''