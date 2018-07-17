Azealia Banks has announced she is shelving her second studio album 'Fantasea II: The Second Wave', insisting she will drop new music ''when I feel like it''.
Azealia Banks has axed her album 'Fantasea II: The Second Wave'.
The 27-year-old rapper announced she has shelved her upcoming second studio album and will drop new tunes ''when I feel like it'', following her experiences on Nick Cannon's MTV show 'Wild 'N Out', on which she alleged there were ''tons of pre-planned colorist jokes''.
In a post on her Instagram Stories, which has now disappeared, she wrote: ''Album is cancelled. I need some time to relax and bounce on d**k. I'll release new music when I feel like it (sic)''
Azealia claimed she was reduced to tears as a result of quips on the show.
She wrote: ''I did Wildin' out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course...cry baby cried (sic)''
Nick - who has autoimmune disease lupus - posted a screenshot of one of Azealia's Instagram Stories posts on his own social media page.
The post read: ''If I were to make fun of nick cannon for having lupus and being weak and sickly.......
''if I made a joke that said he'd be dead by the end of the year.....
''Then Azealia Banks is the bad guy.... Right? (sic)''
He then captioned the screenshot: ''Don't you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella??? @azealiabanks We are praying for you Queen (sic)''
The '212' hitmaker replied: ''Pray for your immune system Nick. Don't pray for me. (sic)''
This comes just one month after the rapper set up a crowdfunding campaign to sue Russell Crowe after she was removed from the 'Gladiator' actor's hotel room two years ago following a row.
She has asked fans to donate towards her $100,000 target so she can take legal action against the 54-year-old star for causing ''irreparable damage'' to her ''acting career and reputation''.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.