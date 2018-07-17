Azealia Banks has axed her album 'Fantasea II: The Second Wave'.

The 27-year-old rapper announced she has shelved her upcoming second studio album and will drop new tunes ''when I feel like it'', following her experiences on Nick Cannon's MTV show 'Wild 'N Out', on which she alleged there were ''tons of pre-planned colorist jokes''.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, which has now disappeared, she wrote: ''Album is cancelled. I need some time to relax and bounce on d**k. I'll release new music when I feel like it (sic)''

Azealia claimed she was reduced to tears as a result of quips on the show.

She wrote: ''I did Wildin' out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course...cry baby cried (sic)''

Nick - who has autoimmune disease lupus - posted a screenshot of one of Azealia's Instagram Stories posts on his own social media page.

The post read: ''If I were to make fun of nick cannon for having lupus and being weak and sickly.......

''if I made a joke that said he'd be dead by the end of the year.....

''Then Azealia Banks is the bad guy.... Right? (sic)''

He then captioned the screenshot: ''Don't you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella??? @azealiabanks We are praying for you Queen (sic)''

The '212' hitmaker replied: ''Pray for your immune system Nick. Don't pray for me. (sic)''

This comes just one month after the rapper set up a crowdfunding campaign to sue Russell Crowe after she was removed from the 'Gladiator' actor's hotel room two years ago following a row.

She has asked fans to donate towards her $100,000 target so she can take legal action against the 54-year-old star for causing ''irreparable damage'' to her ''acting career and reputation''.