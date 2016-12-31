Azealia Banks has blasted Sia as a ''pompous white bitch'' after the 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker blasted her for sacrificing chickens.
Azealia Banks has blasted Sia as a ''pompous white bitch''.
The controversial rapper was furious when the 'Cheap Thrills' singer slammed her for sharing footage of a blood covered closet which she claimed to use for sacrificing chickens for witchcraft.
Sia tweeted: ''Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest s**t I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard (sic).''
However, Azealia posted Sia's tweet on Instagram and wrote: ''And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest fave I've ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time.
''HAVE SOME F*****G RESPECT FOR MY F*****G TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE B*TCH (sic).''
She then declared: ''this is your first warning''.
However, the posts have since been removed and replaced with one message which read: ''Stop apologizing. No more explanations (sic).''
She then added a picture of herself and captioned it: ''Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch-Witch-witch (sic).''
Sia took to Twitter after Azealia shared videos of herself cleaning out the bloodstained closet on her Instagram story.
Azealia said: ''The amount of crap that's about to come off my floor right now, guys, oh my god. Three years' worth of brujería. Yes, you know, I gotta scrape all this s**t up.
''Real witches do real things. Blood stains the wall (sic).''
