Azealia Banks has accused drag queen RuPaul of plagiarising her track 'The Big Big Beat' with his song 'Call Me Mother'.

The '212' rapper claims she had the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' host's entire album 'American' removed from Spotify over her claims he had infringed copyright with the track.

Azealia tweeted: ''Lol I got rupauls ripoff of the big big beat .. ''call me mother'' removed. You will not step on my little black girl toes b****. You will take your razor bumps and pumps to the nearest laser hair removal clinic and seethe. @RuPaul BYE UGLY! (sic)''

Azealia does get a credit as being sampled on the track, but she claims: ''They did not properly license the sample.''

The album has been removed from streaming site Spotify but at the time of writing is still available on iTunes, Apple Music, TIDAL and Pandora.

Azealia responded to a tweet about this: ''It's coming down VERY soon. Spotify agreed it is a rip off and Apple is still litigating. Bye ugly! (sic)''

She revealed that RuPaul's respresentives have since been in touch, but she is not happy.

Azealia tweeted: ''Lol now that I'm filing claims RuPaul wants to reach out. But where was that energy when you were stealing my work and using me as inspiration for your campy ass television show? I'm disappointed in him first and foremost as a black person. He was supposed to have my back

''But he went with popular white gay sentiment and felt like I was disposable enough to steal from and discard. F*** him (sic)''

'The Big Big Beat', released in 2016, features an uncredited sample of The Notorious B.I.G.'s voice.

'Call Me Mother' was also released in 2016.