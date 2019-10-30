Ayda Field wants another baby.

The 40-year-old actress - who has Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, and Coco, 14 months, with husband Robbie Williams - has admitted parenthood is her ''greatest pleasure'' and she wants to expand her family further, though her spouse doesn't want more than four kids.

Asked if she's planning another baby, Ayda said: ''I'd like to [but] you never know whats going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not. Where we are in our life.

''I'd like one more but after that I think Rob would commit me somewhere and run away with Gary Barlow into the sunset.

''Being a mom is my greatest pleasure.''

And Ayda thinks it would be good for Coco - who was born via a surrogate - to have a ''teammate'' close in age as her doting older siblings are so much older.

She said: ''The difference is because Teddy and Charlie were so close in age, they didn't dote on each other, they were more jealous, whereas with Coco they want to feed her and play with her and show her things, she's a living doll for them.

''Sometimes I have to remind them shes my child and I'm in charge but they're the best siblings but I think Coco will want a teammate to rally against her brother and sister, but they're such an amazing unit.''

Ayda returned to work on 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (30.10.19), much to her oldest child's unhappiness.

Speaking on the show, she said: ''[Teddy said] 'Mommy when you go I'm like a flower and half my petals are gone.' I mean, owwwww.''

Although it is still October, self-confessed ''Christmas geek'' Ayda is already getting her house ready for the festive season.

She said: ''I am the biggest Christmas geek in the world... There's no tree up [yet] but I'm getting the wooden Christmas toys out.

''We keep playing the Christmas music in the house, it's cold, I'm looking at gingerbread recipes. I know, it's sad.''