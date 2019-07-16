Ayda Field is renewing her wedding vows to Robbie Williams.

The 40-year-old actress originally tied the knot with the 'Angels' hitmaker back in 2010, and the loved-up pair will walk down the aisle for a second time as the star revealed her beau popped the question again in May during her 40th birthday celebrations and now she is looking forward to getting everything ready.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''I will be renewing my vows. She's [Teddy's] going to be like 'this is it' and thoroughly underwhelmed. I need a tiara, I need bridesmaids! You know our first wedding was small so we need a big dress. We haven't planned it, he surprised me at my birthday with the proposal so I'm excited but I think I'll be doing all the planning, this was at my fortieth. I had no idea he was going to that!

The 'X Factor' judge's oldest daughter Teddy, six, was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Ayda and Robbie's friends Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 and Ayda has already warned the youngster that her parents' new nuptials will not be as lavish as that royal event.

Recalling the day, Ayda - who also has son Charlton, four and 11-month-old daughter Colette with Robbie - said: ''Oh my goodness, first of all she's never been in a wedding whatsoever and that is a big wedding and I remember when she was waving out of the car, Rob and I had just got out of the church and we were like, 'Teddy Teddy!' And she gave us a mini glance and was like, 'I'm back to my people.' She literally is her father's sperm and my egg, she gave the Queen flowers as a thank you for hosting us.

''She's only six-year's old and she's just turned six although I did say to her, 'Don't think all weddings are like this, your wedding is not going to be like this. Mummy and daddy got married in our back yard and our dogs were bridesmaids.'

''I'm so proud of her, both Rob and I have this thought of our nans looking down and seeing their granddaughter walk in this big wedding. It's a big moment and it's a special moment, it's also a special moment because we care and love the couple, they're really good friends of ours.''