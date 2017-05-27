Ayda Field's wedding ring is the most expensive thing Robbie Williams has bought.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker has revealed his most lavish purchase was a piece of jewellery for the 38-year-old actress and television personality.

Asked what is the most expensive thing he's bought aside from property, he said: ''A ring for my wife.''

The 43-year-old singer - who has four-year-old daughter Theodora and two-year-old son Charlton with Ayda - also revealed the person he admires most is his wife.

Asked who he looks to, he shared: ''My wife. As someone who is forever bored, I'm never bored with or of her.''

And Robbie is head over heels for the 'Loose Women' presenter.

Talking about what loves feel like to him, he told The Guardian newspaper in a Q & A: ''I'm not qualified to explain how it feels when my wife gives me a certain look.''

Meanwhile, Robbie previously admitted he ''would be dead'' if Ayda wasn't in his life.

He explained: ''I would be dead [without therapy]. I went to rehab a couple of times and a lot of therapy. Me masking what was going on inside or medicating it lead to some very dark places in my head. I was close to not being on the planet, but I recognise that.

''Get sober or die. Consciously knowing that that is your only choice is what I did. She [Ayda] did [help]. My life is way much better because Ayda is in it full stop ...

''It's all part of the rollercoaster happening today and that is what was. My life is richer now because of what I went through. I still get times when it goes down and don't know what is happening and I wonder if it is going to.''