Ayda Field has revealed the worst ''30 seconds'' of her marriage to Robbie Williams was when they made love as their dogs watched.

The 37-year-old actress and the pop star have a number of pet pooches who they let sleep in bed with them, even installing a small set of steps that lead up to the abode so the mutts can reach it.

Ayda and Robbie, 42, usually refrain from having sex when the canines are present but one night they couldn't stop themselves from getting frisky but the fact their dogs were watching and ''panting'' was a major turn-off for Ayda, but luckily the sex didn't last too long.

She made the confession during a panel discussion on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (12.01.17) about former 'Neighbours' actress Caitlin Stasey decision to post a photo of herself naked with her pet dog, a recreation of the famous shot featuring the late John Lennon spooning with his wife Yoko Ono.

Ayda - whose mother Gwen was in the studio audience to hear her bedroom tale - said: ''We sleep with our dogs constantly, we have stairs going up to the bed so the little ones can get up ... You don't always know when it's going to turn romantic, so it did happen once. Yes there's been a moment when it got romantic and the dogs have been on the bed - on my god my mom is here, this is so weird! So the dogs were on the bed and it did get romantic and it was weird because the dogs were looking and panting, it won't happen again it wasn't right. My dogs think we're really innocent, it was bad. It probably was the worst 30 seconds for both the dogs and us!''

Ayda also admitted she would never copy Caitlin and get nude with her mutts as she'd be too worried about getting fleas in her intimate areas.

She said: ''Rob and I love our dogs, but when I saw this photo I was really confused. First of all the mucky sheet put me off, it's like a sexy pose with her dog and then there's this really dirty sheet over the sofa ... I've never taken a photo like that with my dog, I'd worry about fleas, you don't want to be carrying fleas in those areas!''

Ayda has a habit of revealing embarrassing details about her and Robbie's sex life together - and last year admitted she sometimes fakes her orgasms with the 'Angels' singer.

The 'Paranoid' star - who has two children, daughter Teddy, four, and son Charlton, two, her spouse - said: ''I've faked it, not just with Rob, but in general. I've got two kids, I'm tired, there's TV on - there's things I've got to do. I think I'm too much of a people pleaser to say, 'It's not gonna happen, I'm sorry.' ''