Ayda Field shocked Robbie Williams on 'The X Factor' by admitting she loves Oasis - despite her husband's long-running feud with Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The 39-year-old actress made the confession after 'X Factor' finalist Anthony Russell sang the Britpop band's iconic hit 'Don't Look Back In Anger' during the show on Sunday evening (25.11.18).

In response to Anthony's rendition of the track, Robbie - whose feud with the Gallagher brothers dates back to the 90s - said: ''Anthony, you're the people's champion for a reason, mate - well done for getting this far. I hope you get to the final.

''I just saw you sing the song I wanted you to sing all the way through the competition. I enjoy you as a human being, I hope we're mates, good mates.''

And then Ayda - who is appearing on this year's 'X Factor' judging panel alongside her husband - put her hands over Robbie's ears and admitted to being a huge fan of Oasis.

She said: ''Anthony, I agree that is the song I've been waiting to hear. It's got the grit, it's got the indie Northern vibe. I love Oasis! and I'm just really happy seeing you on that stage giving that performance.''

Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher rubbished the idea of ever collaborating with Robbie, saying it wouldn't be a ''wise move''.

The outspoken rocker shot down Robbie's suggestion that they should put their feud behind them and record a song together.

When Liam was told that the 'Angels' hitmaker was eager to work with him, he replied: ''I'm sure he does. It's not happening, is it?''

Although Liam acknowledged that they've both matured over the years, he didn't express any enthusiasm for a collaboration.

He said: ''We grow up and do our thing, but I don't think me and him singing together would be a wise move.''