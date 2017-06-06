Guns N' Roses are ''planning on'' releasing another album.

The 'Paradise City' rockers - currently comprised of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese - haven't ''started recording anything'' for a potential seventh studio album just yet, but guitarist Richard Fortus believes the idea of a new album would be ''too good not to happen''.

He said: ''We haven't started recording anything, when I say that, as far as in the studio doing an album. We've been recording a lot of stuff, just ideas, assembling ideas, but not going into a studio and actually tracking a new record.

''It's sort of too good not to happen at this point, that's how I feel about it. This band is really a force right now, and I definitely hope that we do, and I think we're all sort of counting on it, and we're also planning on it.''

Richard also went on to praise frontman Axl Rose on his songwriting skills, as he dubbed the 'Welcome To The Jungle' hitmaker as a ''genius''.

He told the 'StageLeft' podcast: ''I think the genius of Axl is his ability to assemble songs, from different parts, and make them feel cohesive as a song. I've never seen anybody able to do that in the same way.''

If the band were to release a new record, it would be their first in almost a decade, as their last album 'Chinese Democracy' was released in 2008.

A new album would also mark the first since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?' to include Slash and Duff McKagan, who left the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmakers in 1996 and 1997 respectively.