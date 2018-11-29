Axl Rose has dubbed Queen as ''the greatest band'' of all time.

The 56-year-old rocker may have countless young musicians looking up to him and his band Guns N' Roses, but for Axl himself, the title of all time greatest musicians would go to the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hitmakers and their late frontman Freddie Mercury.

Speaking to Abu Dhabi news outlet Atlas, he said: ''For me, it's easy - Queen is the greatest band and Freddie [Mercury] is the greatest frontman of all time. The band are the greatest because they embraced so many different styles.''

In 1992, Axl performed 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with Queen and Sir Elton John, as he took part in the 'Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert', which was held the year after his death in November 1991.

Axl's interview with Atlas was conducted ahead of Guns N' Roses' planned show in the United Arab Emirates capital on Sunday night (11.26.18), which was cut short after Axl fell ill.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers played for two hours before calling it a night, as Axl claimed he had been ''throwing up'' throughout the day.

In fan-filmed footage, he can be heard saying on stage: ''They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, 'cause I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours.

''So instead of cancelling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you.''

Slash later tweeted: ''Abu Dhabi, you guys were f***ing great tonight!

''Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers! (sic)''