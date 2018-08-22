Axl Rose has been writing new GUNS N' ROSES songs, and Slash has confirmed the band will be getting together to work on the material.
Axl Rose has been writing new GUNS N' ROSES songs for a potential sixth album.
The 'Welcome To The Jungle' hitmaker's band mate Slash - who completes the line-up with Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed - has revealed the group's front man has been working on fresh material.
He told Classic Rock magazine: ''I think we're going to go well on into the future.
''I mean, Axl's got a ton of shit that he recorded already, so we're going to get in there and just start getting into that thing, and then if we do a record and then do a tour, I could see that cycle going on endlessly.''
The iconic guitarist hasn't appeared on a GN'R album since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?', as 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' was recorded by Rose with a host of other musicians.
However, the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' band's reunion - including the 'Not In This Lifetime World Tour' - has been going so well that it appears new music could be on the horizon.
Slash explained: ''We'll see what happens'', Slash said of new material. I mean, I have no prospects. Now that we've actually mended fences and gotten back together and done this, we're going to keep it together.
''Because all the bulls**t we'd had that sort of caused all of the shit back in the nineties, there was a lot of outside influence on that, so now that that's sort of eliminated we're just left to our own devices. We get along f***ing great.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.