Axl Rose has been writing new GUNS N' ROSES songs for a potential sixth album.

The 'Welcome To The Jungle' hitmaker's band mate Slash - who completes the line-up with Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed - has revealed the group's front man has been working on fresh material.

He told Classic Rock magazine: ''I think we're going to go well on into the future.

''I mean, Axl's got a ton of shit that he recorded already, so we're going to get in there and just start getting into that thing, and then if we do a record and then do a tour, I could see that cycle going on endlessly.''

The iconic guitarist hasn't appeared on a GN'R album since 1993's 'The Spaghetti Incident?', as 2008's 'Chinese Democracy' was recorded by Rose with a host of other musicians.

However, the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' band's reunion - including the 'Not In This Lifetime World Tour' - has been going so well that it appears new music could be on the horizon.

Slash explained: ''We'll see what happens'', Slash said of new material. I mean, I have no prospects. Now that we've actually mended fences and gotten back together and done this, we're going to keep it together.

''Because all the bulls**t we'd had that sort of caused all of the shit back in the nineties, there was a lot of outside influence on that, so now that that's sort of eliminated we're just left to our own devices. We get along f***ing great.''