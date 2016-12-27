Avril Lavigne is to release new music in 2017.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker thanked her fans for sticking with her during her two year battle with Lyme Disease as she revealed she will be releasing an album next year.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.

''I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation. I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017! (sic)''

It comes after the 32-year-old singer teased she had a Christmas present for her fans.

Earlier in the week, Avril uploaded a video of herself standing by her Christmas tree clutching a present as she addressed the camera.

She said: ''Happy Christmas everyone! I've got all my presents under the tree but I can't forget this last one, the most important one, for my fans.''

Meanwhile, Avril previously insisted she is ''coming out on the other side'' following her battle with Lyme Disease.

Sharing a picture on Facebook, she wrote at the time: ''Overcoming Lyme Disease. Feels good to have my Dr. smile and tell me how much progress I am making. I'm coming out on the other side batches!!! ‪#‎Fighter‬ ‪#‎F**kLymeDisease‬ (sic)''