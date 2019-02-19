Avril Lavigne is ''still friends'' with her ex husbands.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker is now romancing new beau Phillip Sarofim - whom she recently revealed she has been dating secretly for a year - but has said she still maintains ''good connections'' with her two former spouses, Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley, whom she was married to from 2006 to 2010, and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, whom she divorced in 2015 after a two-year marriage.

Speaking during an appearance on SiriusXM show 'The Morning Mash Up', Avril said: ''I've had really great relationships and good connections and bonds. Some might say because we're Canadian but before him, Deryck Whibley from Sum 41, we keep in touch and like our moms hang out.

''They were like my long terms. Deryck and I were together for six and a half years and that's a long time. It's a whole chunk of your life. Chad and I are still friends and we work together. I'm glad it's like that, it makes me happy.''

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old singer has spoken about her close bond with her former husbands either, as she recently said they are still ''like family'' to her.

She said: ''They're just good people. We had marriages, we lived together, I knew their families, they knew mine, we just stayed close and there's a mutual respect ... Chad, in particular, we're actually really close, because that was a more recent relationship. He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life. He's still like family. I didn't know that it would be that way, and I'm really glad it is because we were friends and we made music together. We've just kept the friendship and continued having a working relationship, as well.''

Avril revealed her relationship with Phillip earlier this week, as she said they had celebrated their first anniversary together over Valentine's Day (14.02.19).

She said: ''I've dated a couple people over the last few years, but obviously I don't really wanna talk about it. Actually, it was our one year anniversary on Valentine's Day.''