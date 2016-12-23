Avril Lavigne has accused Mark Zuckerberg of ''bullying'' Nickelback.

The star split from the band's frontman Chad Kroeger in 2015 but they have remained close and Avril was not impressed when the Facebook founder poked fun at the group in a new video about his home A.I. assistant Jarvis, voiced by Morgan Freeman.

In the video Mark can be heard asking Jarvis to play some good Nickelback music, to which he responds, ''I'm afraid I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs.''

And Mark replies: ''Good. That was actually a test. How about just play some songs that our whole family likes.''

However, Avril was furious by the diss and took to Twitter to slam Mark.

She wrote: ''Dear Mark, Many people use your products - some people love them and some people don't. Either way, you're allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste. When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what's going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums (sic).''

Although Avril, 32 and 42-year-old Chad have split, she previously insisted that they will always be close, both personally and professionally.

She said: ''We started working together in the studio, and we do still work together, and we've maintained our friendship like we love each other deeply.

''And that's something we want to keep, and that's important to us.''