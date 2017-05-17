Avril Lavigne has given fans an update on her new album.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday night (16.05.17) to share with her 20.8 million followers that she is in the production stages of the record and that she has been putting her ''heart and soul'' into the tracks, which will be her first new material since her self-titled album in 2013.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''Beginning production this week for the album. Wahoo. Pouring my heart & soul into writing these new songs for you guys. Can't wait !!!! (sic)''

The 32-year-old singer has signed a new record deal with BMG US to release her first album in four years.

The 'When You're Gone' star had been on hiatus from the music industry after the release her 2013 album and in the last two years she battled with Lyme Disease.

Making the whole process of making the record has been like therapy for the pop rock chick.

Sharing her excitement at joining the label - which looks after her ex-husband Chad Kroger's band Nickelback, as well as, The Rolling Stones and Janet Jackson - she previously wrote on Twitter: ''Incredibly excited to be a part of the @BMG_US family & working with them on the release of #AL6! So excited to share more with you guys! (sic)''

Avril previously insisted she is ''coming out on the other side'' following her battle with Lyme Disease, which can affect the skin, joints, heart, and nervous system.

Sharing a picture on Facebook, she wrote at the time: ''Overcoming Lyme Disease. Feels good to have my Dr. smile and tell me how much progress I am making. I'm coming out on the other side batches!!! ‪#‎Fighter‬ ‪#‎F**k LymeDisease‬ (sic)''