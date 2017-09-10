Avril Lavigne made her first appearance on stage in three years on Friday (08.09.17).

The 'Complicated' hitmaker joined her ex-husband Chad Kroeger and his band Nickelback at their concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, to perform their song 'Rockstar' along with a fan named Owen, who had been pulled out of the crowd by guitarist Ryan Peake.

Nickelback tweeted afterward: ''You never know who will join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke. And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next!''

They later added in a post retweeted by Avril: ''Any stage @AvrilLavigne graces is instantly better off for it. Blessed to have had her join us.''

The 'Boyfriend' singer - who was previously married to Deryck Whibley for three years until 2009 and Chad for two years until 2015 - recently revealed fans will be able to hear new music soon.

The 32-year-old star has stayed largely out of the spotlight over the last two years after contracting debilitating Lyme Disease, but has been working hard on her comeback.

''To my fans. I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!

''You only deserve my best effort and that's what I'm going to deliver! I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril. (sic)''

Avril hasn't released a new record since her 2013 self-titled fifth studio album, and in December the star revealed plans to drop music this year and admitted her fight against the disease will be reflected in the lyrics.

She wrote: ''It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.

''I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation. I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017! (sic)''