Avril Lavigne has promised fans her new album will arrive ''before you know it''.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker has thanked supporters for their ''patience'' during her two-year battle with Lyme disease, and insisted she is working on making her sixth studio album ''perfect'' because fans have waited so long for the music.

She wrote on Twitter: ''To my fans. I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!

''You only deserve my best effort and that's what I'm going to deliver! I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril. (sic)''

Avril hasn't released a new record since her 2013 self-titled fifth studio album, and in December the star revealed plans to drop music this year and admitted her fight against the disease will be reflected in the lyrics.

She wrote: ''It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.

''I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation. I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017! (sic)''

Avril's first album 'Let Go' dropped in 2002 and she followed the record up with 2004's 'Under My Skin', 'The Best Damn Thing' in 2007 and 'Goodbye Lullaby' in 2011.