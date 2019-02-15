Avril Lavigne says her new music helped her ''heal'' following a particularly bad battle with Lyme Disease.
Avril Lavigne says music helped her ''heal''.
The 'Complicated' hitmaker has been battling with Lyme Disease, a bacterial infection spread through infected ticks, and she admits heading into the studio to work on her new single and album has helped her.
She said: ''Music has been more healing than ever for me. I was at a point where I wasn't sure whether I'd be working or even doing music again, and then I started writing songs from my bedroom. 'Head Above Water' and 'Warrior' were the first two songs that I wrote, and then they just kept coming. It was cool for me to see because it showed me that music is such a big part of who I am without even thinking about it or trying to make a record.''
And the 34-year-old singer admits it is a ''little scary'' getting back into the swing of things as she plans to promote her new music.
She added to USA Today: ''It's a little scary. I'm like, 'I just want to step into this, pace myself and enjoy every moment.' Making that record was a big milestone for me and something I'm really proud of, and now I'm [starting to] get back up on stage. So I have my family with me and a good group of people around me that are helping me get through this.''
Meanwhile, Avril previously admitted she learned a lot from her battle with Lyme disease and it has changed her outlook on life.
She said: ''When you go through something like that, you realise how fulfilling simple things are - things I could do anymore, like being able to get up in the morning and go to the kitchen and grab a cup of coffee. It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson.''
