'Complicated' hitmaker Avril Lavigne has revealed she learned a lot from her draining battle with Lyme disease, and her struggle with the illness made her appreciate the ''simple things''.
Avril Lavigne learned a lot from her battle with Lyme disease.
The 'Complicated' hitmaker is in a happier and healthier place after her struggle with the illness - which can have symptoms from fatigue and muscle pain to debilitating dementia - and she has revealed how it has changed her outlook on life.
Speaking to People magazine, Avril - who was bedridden for two years due to her health - said: ''When you go through something like that, you realise how fulfilling simple things are -- things I could do anymore, like being able to get up in the morning and go to the kitchen and grab a cup of coffee.
''It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson.''
The 34-year-old star - who is ''feeling pretty good'' as she continues to manage her Lyme disease - also revealed how she turned to her faith at her time of need.
She added: ''I'm a very spiritual person, and I definitely did turn to God during that experience.''
Meanwhile, the singer - who releases her new album 'Head Above Water' on Friday (15.02.19) - has used her time out of the spotlight to find a fresh ''perspective''.
As well as the new record - which features her Nicki Minaj collaboration 'Dumb Blonde' - the star is also hoping to raise awareness with her Avril Lavigne Foundation, which is partnering with the LymeLight Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance.
She explained: ''It put things in perspective and showed me how much the small things in life -- friends, love, family, just your health -- matter the most.
''My approach now is one day at a time. Don't overwork myself -- just ease back into it. I'm in a good place. It's important to live your life to the fullest every day.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Fast Food Nation Trailer A fictional interpretation of Eric Schlosser's international 2001 bestseller of the...
Audiences who peek Over the Hedge at DreamWorks' latest creation are destined to find a...