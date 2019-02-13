Avril Lavigne learned a lot from her battle with Lyme disease.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker is in a happier and healthier place after her struggle with the illness - which can have symptoms from fatigue and muscle pain to debilitating dementia - and she has revealed how it has changed her outlook on life.

Speaking to People magazine, Avril - who was bedridden for two years due to her health - said: ''When you go through something like that, you realise how fulfilling simple things are -- things I could do anymore, like being able to get up in the morning and go to the kitchen and grab a cup of coffee.

''It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson.''

The 34-year-old star - who is ''feeling pretty good'' as she continues to manage her Lyme disease - also revealed how she turned to her faith at her time of need.

She added: ''I'm a very spiritual person, and I definitely did turn to God during that experience.''

Meanwhile, the singer - who releases her new album 'Head Above Water' on Friday (15.02.19) - has used her time out of the spotlight to find a fresh ''perspective''.

As well as the new record - which features her Nicki Minaj collaboration 'Dumb Blonde' - the star is also hoping to raise awareness with her Avril Lavigne Foundation, which is partnering with the LymeLight Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance.

She explained: ''It put things in perspective and showed me how much the small things in life -- friends, love, family, just your health -- matter the most.

''My approach now is one day at a time. Don't overwork myself -- just ease back into it. I'm in a good place. It's important to live your life to the fullest every day.''