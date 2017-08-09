Avril Lavigne is in a ''really good place'' right now.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker is getting ''stronger and stronger'' as she battles Lyme disease and definitely has more energy than before.

The source said: ''Avril is in a really good place right now. Her recovery has been going well and she's been getting stronger and stronger. She has more energy and has even been exercising.''

And the 32-year-old singer is said to be growing close to J.R and things ''seem to be headed in a romantic direction'' for the pair.

The insider added: ''J.R. is a producer she's been working with. He's respected in the industry. Lately, they've started hanging out socially and there's definitely chemistry there. They're both so passionate about music. They've been out a few times now and things seem to be headed in a romantic direction.''

And fans should be pleased as Avril is thought to be releasing new music by the end of 2017.

A source told E! News: ''She should be releasing new music by the end of the year. It's been a slow process.

''She writes her own material and she's been through a lot with her marriage and her illness. She has a lot to say.''

Back in December 2016, Avril announced she would be releasing new music in 2017.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.

''I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation. I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017! (sic)''