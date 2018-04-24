Avril Lavigne wants everyone to be able to ''relate'' to the music on her new album as it is made up of ''true and honest and sincere'' tracks.
The 'Complicated' hitmaker is working on new music - her first release since 2015 - and has been penning tracks that are ''true and honest and sincere''.
She said: ''I've been writing songs that are really just powerful and true and honest and sincere and I think people will really be able to relate to it. I've gone through a lot of personal stuff in the past two years and so I've really drawn from that. I mean, I always do but this album is so different ... It's more of a vocal record and just like, hearing the lyrics and really hearing the emotion in the vocal. It's very piano-driven, too.''
And the 33-year-old singer has ''promised'' that her album will be worth the wait for her fans.
She told E! News: ''I know my fans have been waiting for a long time and some of them are unhappy. They're like, 'O.K., what is going on with this album?'
''But trust me, I'm doing everything I can and I just want it to be ready and everything to be perfect and a lot of like, care has gone into this. All the waiting and the hard work on my end will pay off, I promise.''
Back in September, Avril promised fans her new album will arrive ''before they know it''.
She wrote on Twitter: ''To my fans. I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!
''You only deserve my best effort and that's what I'm going to deliver! I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!''
