Avril Lavigne wants everyone to be able to ''relate'' to the music on her new album.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker is working on new music - her first release since 2015 - and has been penning tracks that are ''true and honest and sincere''.

She said: ''I've been writing songs that are really just powerful and true and honest and sincere and I think people will really be able to relate to it. I've gone through a lot of personal stuff in the past two years and so I've really drawn from that. I mean, I always do but this album is so different ... It's more of a vocal record and just like, hearing the lyrics and really hearing the emotion in the vocal. It's very piano-driven, too.''

And the 33-year-old singer has ''promised'' that her album will be worth the wait for her fans.

She told E! News: ''I know my fans have been waiting for a long time and some of them are unhappy. They're like, 'O.K., what is going on with this album?'

''But trust me, I'm doing everything I can and I just want it to be ready and everything to be perfect and a lot of like, care has gone into this. All the waiting and the hard work on my end will pay off, I promise.''

Back in September, Avril promised fans her new album will arrive ''before they know it''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''To my fans. I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It's been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!

''You only deserve my best effort and that's what I'm going to deliver! I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!''