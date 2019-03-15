Avril Lavigne ''could have been a hairdresser'' if her music career hadn't worked out.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker burst onto the scene with her debut single in 20002 - taken from her 'Let Go' album - and has enjoyed a lot of success, releasing her sixth album 'Head Above Water' last month, but it could've gone differently with the star loving ''anything creative''.

Speaking to Grant, Ed & Ash on 2DayFM, she said: ''I totally could have been a hairdresser. Anything creative... a painter or a wardrobe stylist.

''I like to cut hair, so when I'm on the road with my band and we're backstage and we're bored, we've got nothing to do - I've pretty much given everyone a haircut, given everyone a Mohawk.''

Asked if she was actually any good at styling people's dos, she joked she'd had a lot of practice.

She quipped: ''Oh real good, I've given a lot of Mohawks in my time.''

Although Avril would've been just fine if her career as a singer hadn't taken off, she recently admitted it was music that has helped her cope throughout her battle with Lyme Disease.

The 34-year-old star - who has struggled with the bacterial infection spread through infected ticks - recently revealed how working on her latest album gave her the strength she needed.

She said: ''Music has been more healing than ever for me. I was at a point where I wasn't sure whether I'd be working or even doing music again, and then I started writing songs from my bedroom.

'''Head Above Water' and 'Warrior' were the first two songs that I wrote, and then they just kept coming. It was cool for me to see because it showed me that music is such a big part of who I am without even thinking about it or trying to make a record.''