Avril Lavigne has announced her first North American tour in five years.

The Canadian pop star will head out on a 15-date run in support of her latest LP 'Head Above Water' - which features the title track about her battle with Lyme Disease - kicking off in Seattle on September 14 and concluding in Philadelphia on October 11.

A dollar from each ticket will go to the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people suffering from the bacterial infection spread by ticks and other serious illnesses.

'Head Above Water' was released in February, and was the 'Girlfriend' hitmaker's first studio effort since her self-titled 2013 record.

The 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker recently revealed working on her latest album gave her the strength she needed to continue her career.

She said: ''Music has been more healing than ever for me. I was at a point where I wasn't sure whether I'd be working or even doing music again, and then I started writing songs from my bedroom.

'''Head Above Water' and 'Warrior' were the first two songs that I wrote, and then they just kept coming. It was cool for me to see because it showed me that music is such a big part of who I am without even thinking about it or trying to make a record.''

Tickets for the 'Head Above Water' dates go on sale on June 28 at 10am.

Avril Lavigne's North American tour dates:

September 14, Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

September 15, Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 17, Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

September 18, Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 21, Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

September 24, Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

September 26, Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

September 28, Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 1, New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

October 3, Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 5, Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

October 6, Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts

October 8, Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

October 9, Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

October 11, Philadelphia, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino