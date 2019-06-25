Avril Lavigne is set to embark on a 15-date tour of North America, her first in five years, in support of 'Head Above Water'.
Avril Lavigne has announced her first North American tour in five years.
The Canadian pop star will head out on a 15-date run in support of her latest LP 'Head Above Water' - which features the title track about her battle with Lyme Disease - kicking off in Seattle on September 14 and concluding in Philadelphia on October 11.
A dollar from each ticket will go to the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people suffering from the bacterial infection spread by ticks and other serious illnesses.
'Head Above Water' was released in February, and was the 'Girlfriend' hitmaker's first studio effort since her self-titled 2013 record.
The 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker recently revealed working on her latest album gave her the strength she needed to continue her career.
She said: ''Music has been more healing than ever for me. I was at a point where I wasn't sure whether I'd be working or even doing music again, and then I started writing songs from my bedroom.
'''Head Above Water' and 'Warrior' were the first two songs that I wrote, and then they just kept coming. It was cool for me to see because it showed me that music is such a big part of who I am without even thinking about it or trying to make a record.''
Tickets for the 'Head Above Water' dates go on sale on June 28 at 10am.
Avril Lavigne's North American tour dates:
September 14, Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
September 15, Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
September 17, Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
September 18, Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 21, Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
September 24, Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
September 26, Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
September 28, Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
October 1, New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
October 3, Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 5, Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
October 6, Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts
October 8, Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
October 9, Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
October 11, Philadelphia, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino
