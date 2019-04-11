Avicii's posthumous single 'SOS' featuring Aloe Blac has been released one year after his death.

The Swedish DJ - whose real name was Tim Bergling - tragically died by suspected suicide in Oman on April 10 last year, at the age of 28, and his family released the first song from the upcoming album 'Tim' in his memory on Wednesday (10.04.19).

Aloe took to Twitter to share the video for the track, which features a series of tear-jerking tributes from Tim's fans, and vowed to ''carry on'' his legacy with their music.

He captioned the Twitter post: ''Thank you, Tim. Today we share your creativity with the world once again. I'm honored to have worked with you and I promise to carry on your legacy through our songs. #Avicii #SOS #WakeMeUp #LiarLiar #ForgiveMe #Free #BlackAndBlue @Avicii (sic)''

The forthcoming 16-track album contains previously unheard material and is set to be released in June.

A message from his representatives stated: ''He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music. The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.

''Since Tim's passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away - instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.''

Coldplay's Chris Martin - who previously worked with him - provided vocals on a song named 'Heaven'.

Net proceeds from the album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which was set up by his family to help those struggling with mental illness and also to support the prevention of suicide.

His family said in a statement: ''Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit.''

At the end of April 2018, Avicii's family released a statement which seemingly confirmed the star had taken his own life.

It read: ''Stockholm, 26 April 2018. Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.''