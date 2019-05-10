A new Avicii track has been released from the late DJ's posthumous album.

The Swedish DJ - whose real name was Tim Bergling - tragically died by suspected suicide in Oman on April 10 last year, at the age of 28, and 'Tough Love' is the latest single to be unveiled from upcoming LP 'Tim'.

The track was produced and written by Avicii alongside longtime collaborators Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir from Vargas and Lagola.

It's said the song has stayed ''true to the infectious nature of Avicii's previous work and his desire to discover new sounds''.

In his notes about 'Tough Love', the DJ wrote: ''This one needs to be a duet. Coolest thing would be a real couple. Or a couple that have worked together enough to be almost considered a couple!''

The album as a whole - which will have 16 songs and is set to be release on June 6 - has been completed using email conversations and text messages about music he had left behind, as well as nearly finished songs.

A message from his representatives previously stated: ''He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music.

''The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.

''Since Tim's passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away - instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.''

Net proceeds from the album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which was set up by his family to help those struggling with mental illness and also to support the prevention of suicide.

His family said in a statement: ''Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit.''