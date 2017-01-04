Avicii has vowed to make ''the best damn album'' of his career this year.

The 27-year-old DJ and record producer -whose real name is Tim Bergling - has admitted last year was a ''rough'' time for him, and the star has vowed to make 2017 a better year as he plans to release new LP.

The 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker took to social media to declare his big plans for the New Year with a picture of last year and this year in numbers alongside a pause, fast forward and play symbol.

He captioned the post, which he shared to his Instagram account: ''HAPPY NEW YEAR!

''2016 was a rough year for many of us but tonight we get a fresh new start. My new year's resolution is to make the best damn album of my career #nopressure

''#greattobeback (sic).''

And Avicii has already started to put his words into action and has begun to get in ''the mode'' and has started making new music.

Alongside a short clip of him strumming his guitar and singing whilst perched on the dock of an empty beach, which he shared to the photo-sharing site, he wrote: ''Getting In the Mode for a new year and a new album! (sic).''

This news may come as a surprise to fans as the Swedish star revealed he had retired from touring last year, which saw him perform his final show in Ibiza last August.

Although Avicii has revealed he will make his big comeback this year, the message he left on his website avicii.com, thanking all of those who have helped him in his career, has yet to be changed.

It reads: ''My path has been filled with success but it hasn't come without its bumps. I've become an adult while growing as an artist, I've come to know myself better and realize that there's so much I want to do with my life. I have strong interests in different areas but there's so little time to explore them.

''My choices and career have never been driven by material things, although I'm grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.

''I will however never let go of music - I will continue to speak to my fans through it, but I've decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let's make them go out with a bang!

''One part of me can never say never, I could be back ...but I won't be right back. (sic).''