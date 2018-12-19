Avicii's entire fortune of $25.5 million will be inherited by his parents as he wrote no will and did not have a partner when died in April of this year.
It has been decided that Klas Bergling and Anki Liden - who are the father and mother of the Swedish DJ who passed away on April 20 at the age of 28 - will be awarded the EDM star's entire estate.
According to TMZ, legal documents in his native Sweden reveal that because the 'Lonely Together' hitmaker - whose real name was Tim Bergling - was single at the time of his death and left no will, his parents are legally the sole beneficiaries as his next of kin.
Avicii's mother Anki is a Swedish actress who has appeared in more than 50 films and television shows since 1971 and his dad is an entrepreneur.
The late DJ - who was born in Stockholm - has three siblings David Bergling, Linda Sterner and Anton Korberg.
Avicii tragically was found dead in a hotel room in Muscat in Oman after taking his own life.
The 'Wake Me Up' musician had retired from performing in 2016 citing health issues as his reason for calling time on his shows.
He had been battling with acute pancreatitis - which is a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas - due in part to excessive alcohol consumption, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.
