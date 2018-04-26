Avicii's family have released a second statement following his passing, which seems to indicate the star took his own life.

The Swedish-born DJ - whose real name is Tim Bergling - was just 28 years old when he was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, and whilst a cause of death has not yet been confirmed, a statement from his family which includes the words ''he could not go on any longer'' seems to hint at suicide.

The statement reads: ''Stockholm, 26 April 2018

''Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

''An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

''When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music.

''He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

''He could not go on any longer.

''He wanted to find peace.

''Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

''Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

''The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.We love you,

''Your family (sic)''

According to Variety magazine, the statement was originally written in the family's native Swedish, where the implication that the star took his own life is believed to be more apparent.

The family's emotional message to the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker comes just three days after they first broke their silence on the tragedy.

Their first statement read: ''We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs.

''Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

''We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.

''With love,

''The Tim Bergling Family''

Variety also reports that a police report is expected within the coming days, in which a cause of death could be confirmed.