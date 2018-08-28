Avicii's family have turned his website into a digital memorial.

The 28-year-old DJ - whose real name was Tim Bergling - died by suicide on April 20 and his family have asked his fans to join with them in keeping his memory and legacy alive through his website Avicii.com.

A message on the website reads: ''Tim created music that brought people together with timeless memories from all over the world. We created this space so you could share your memories with us and let the world know what Avicii meant to you. His music and your memories are forever.''

Fans have been invited to share their personal stories of how the DJ touched their lives.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that a posthumous Avicii track featuring Chris Martin called 'Heaven' will be released.

Avicii's long-time collaborator, Carl Falk, revealed last month that he's working on a number of unreleased songs by the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker, including one with the Coldplay frontman.

The mixing process has been ''emotional'' for the studio wizard, who misses having his late pal with him ''doubting ever little detail'' of his work.

Alongside a picture of the mix on his computer, Carl wrote on Instagram: ''Yesterday was a strange and emotional day in many ways trying to finishing these songs. It's not the same producing without you by my side. I miss you hanging over my shoulder doubting every little thing and detail in the song. #avicii #heaven (sic)''

Swedish site Aftonbladet previously reported that the EDM star left behind nearly 200 tracks when he passed away.

According to a source, Avicii's family met with the star's record label, Geffen Records, to discuss the possibility of releasing a record of unreleased material.

Commenting on the songs, Geffen manager Neil Jacobs said: ''It was honestly Avicii's best music for many years.''

If an album is released, it will be the first since 2015's 'Stories'.

Avicii retired from performing in 2016 citing health issues as his reason for calling time on his shows.

He had been battling with acute pancreatitis - which is a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas - due in part to excessive alcohol consumption, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.