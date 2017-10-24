Avicii's decision to retire was the ''best'' one he could ever make.

Levan Tsikurishvili, who directed 'Avicii: True Stories' - a new documentary film about the 28-year-old DJ - believes the producer made the right decision back in 2016 to not hit the road anymore.

Tsikurishvili exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''In the end, it takes lots of energy and from my point of view, what I saw in front of my eyes and from capturing it all on camera, retiring from touring was the best decision he could ever take, definitely ... I also feel lucky that I was able to be there with my camera and film that.''

Footage from Avicii's final show - which took place in Ibiza on August 28, 2016 - will be played following the 'Avicii: True Stories' documentary, which will premiere in cinemas across the world for one night only on October 26.

Speaking about life on the road for the Grammy-nominated producer, Tsikurishvili added: ''It's very heavy and hard. Especially for someone who has been touring for eight or nine years. It is a never-ending show. You are travelling all the time.''

And Tsikurishvili also feels there is a ''huge amount of pressure'' on artists nowadays, with their schedules filled to the brim.

He shared: ''You don't really have a point for just relaxing in a way. Everyone wants something from you. There are lots of tasks you have to do as an artist, which I think are very challenging ...

''From what I've seen personally, they have a huge amount of pressure on them nowadays because it's not like a nine to five job. You have to do the show, the music, then press. There are so many other things you have to do to be an artist. It takes 24 hours a day to be a successful artist and of course that had an effect on him.''

Avicii - whose real name is Tim Bergling - broke out onto the music scene back in 2008 when he won a production competition held by Pete Tong. As the years went on, he delivered hit after hit, leading him, in 2012, to become the first EDM DJ to pull off a worldwide arena tour.

'Avicii: True Stories' will premiere in selected cinemas worldwide on October 26. For more information about screening dates and tickets, visit www.aviciitruestories.film