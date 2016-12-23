The Swedish music sensation, born Tim Bergling, has left Pournouri and his firm At Night Management.

"2x Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Tim Bergling and his production/publishing entity Avicii Music AB have parted ways with manager Ash Pournouri, At Night Management," the 27-year-old's representative announced in a statement published by Billboard.com. "Bergling is signed to Universal Music Sweden and is expected to release an album next year."

It's the second big exit for At Night Management - earlier this year (16), DJ duo Axwell & Ingrosso also left the roster and returned to working with former manager Amy Thomson.